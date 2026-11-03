Yemen’s top diplomat says Houthis not willing to make a peace deal

Yemen’s top diplomat says the Houthi rebels are not willing to strike a peace deal with the internationally recognized government to end the country’s yearslong civil war.

Foreign Minister Afrah al-Zouba speaks to The Associated Press in Paris, where she met with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot.

“The problem is that the Houthis aren’t willing, and they will not be ready for peace,” al-Zouba tells AP.

She accuses Iran of employing the Houthis to serve their agenda. “They’re making this problem,” she says of Tehran.

Al-Zouba says that any settlement should include enabling the Yemeni government to regain control of the entire country.