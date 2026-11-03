Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Yemen’s top diplomat says Houthis not willing to make a peace deal
Yemen’s top diplomat says the Houthi rebels are not willing to strike a peace deal with the internationally recognized government to end the country’s yearslong civil war.
Foreign Minister Afrah al-Zouba speaks to The Associated Press in Paris, where she met with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot.
“The problem is that the Houthis aren’t willing, and they will not be ready for peace,” al-Zouba tells AP.
She accuses Iran of employing the Houthis to serve their agenda. “They’re making this problem,” she says of Tehran.
Al-Zouba says that any settlement should include enabling the Yemeni government to regain control of the entire country.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here