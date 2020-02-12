Yesha Council, Yamina slam UN ‘blacklist’ of companies in settlements

Settlement leaders and right-wing lawmakers are fuming over the UN Human Rights Council’s publication of a list of companies operating in West Bank settlements.

“The UN again proved it is a biased, non-neutral body that acts against the State of Israel. We fully condemn the publication of the list, which has clear anti-Semitic features,” the Yesha Council umbrella group says in a statement.

Yesha says the companies included on the list are “working to strengthen the economy in the area and are contributing to peace more than the UN has done in all its years of operation.”

The pro-settlement Yamina party says the “blacklist” underlines the need to apply Israeli sovereignty over settlements and other parts of the West Bank, which it is campaigning on.

“The hypocritical organization with special standards for Israel won’t deter us from realizing our rights in all areas of the Land of Israel,” it says in a statement.