Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Yosef Taieb sworn in as MK instead of Shas leader Deri, who resigned in plea deal

25 January 2022, 4:12 pm Edit

Yosef Taieb is sworn in as a Knesset member for the ultra-Orthodox Shas party.

He is replacing Shas leader Aryeh Deri, who has resigned from the parliament as part of a plea deal in a corruption case against him that will see charges downgraded in exchange for him leaving politics, at least until the next election.

