You can go your own way: Arrangements Committee approves MK’s request to part from Labor-Meretz

The Knesset Arrangements Committee approves MK Orly Levy-Abekasis’s request to split off from the Labor-Gesher-Meretz alliance, making her Gesher party a one-woman faction.

Levy-Abekasis ran on a joint list with the parties in the last election, but recently broke with them, refusing to support a Blue and White government that receives backing from the majority-Arab Joint List.

She was an independent MK from 2016 to 2019, after breaking off from the right-wing secularist Yisrael Beytenu party.