Young man critically injured in car crash northeast of Jerusalem

Channel 13 news reveals crude comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair to police, during his past questioning as part of Case 4000 — the corruption probe into his father’s dealings with Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch.

Yair Netanyahu is said to have told investigators police were akin to the Nazi “Gestapo” and called reporters “shits.”

He also called the Walla news site at the center of the corruption scandal “Walla Akbar” — a play on the Muslim cry of “Allahu Akbar” and an apparent implication that the website has a left-wing slant.