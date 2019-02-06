The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Lebanon names first female Arab minister in charge of security
Lebanon’s new interior minister has taken office, becoming the country and the Arab world’s first female official in charge of powerful security agencies.
Raya El Hassan takes over as a part of a new government named after nearly nine months of deadlock. She is one of four women in the 30-member Cabinet, a historic record for female political representation in Lebanon.
El Hassan says she is “assuming the challenge” of the ministry in charge of implementing the law and serving citizens. She will be in charge of multiple, often competing security agencies, and of maintaining stability where until recently the country has grappled with militant groups and limited spillover from the war next door in Syria.
El Hassan in 2009 also became the region’s first female finance minister.
— AP
Police arrest Jerusalem man in connection to 1998 murder
A Jerusalem man police suspect is connected to a murder in the capital over 20 years ago has been arrested, according to reports.
The Jerusalem District Court remanded the suspect in custody for 7 days. The details of the case were placed under gag order by the judge.
Reports in Hebrew-language media say police believe the man is connected to the rape and murder of teenager Noa Eyal in Jerusalem in 1993.
Last week, Daniel Nachmani, 42, a married father of two from Jerusalem, was arrested for Eyal’s murder after investigators reexamined evidence from the case using advanced DNA analysis.
Zarif says Israel’s Syria strikes on agenda for Russia-Turkey-Iran summit
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tells the Russia Today news outlet that Israeli strikes on Syria would be on the agenda at top level meetings with Russian officials next month.
Zarif tells RT’s Arabic-language site the trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 14 will also review the withdrawal of US forces from Syria.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Russia a week later for talks with Putin on Iranian efforts to establish a military presence in Syria.
