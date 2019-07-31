Montreal taxi driver beats Jewish man, yells ‘won’t move for any f***ing Jews’

A Jewish man wearing a yarmulke was assaulted this week by a taxi driver in Montreal.

The taxi driver was blocking the door to an underground garage at a condo building Sunday in the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal. When the driver of a car honked to signal that he should move away from the door, the taxi driver apparently noted the other driver’s kippah and shouted, “I won’t move for any f***ing Jews!” He also threatened to kill the other driver.

The victim then attempted to photograph the taxi number in order to file a complaint, at which point the driver exited his car and punched the Jewish man repeatedly and shouted anti-Semitic slurs until a parking supervisor intervened, B’nai Brith Canada said in a statement. The victim’s phone also was smashed. The victim required attention at a local hospital.

Much of the incident was captured on a security camera.

OUTRAGEOUSThis past Sunday, a Jewish man was physically assaulted in Montréal.The incident occurred at the 4 towers condos in Ville St Laurent.Security footage shows a taxi (#1258 of Taxi Champlain) drop someone off near the entrance to the condo’s garage. He then waits, blocking the garage entrance.Aaron* (name changed per request) was visiting his elderly parents who own a condo in the building.He parked his white car in a spot that wouldn’t block anyone and waited for an outdoor spot to become available. As he waited, he watched as a car driven by a Jewish man wearing a Kippah pulled up behind the taxi and honked.According to Aaron, the driver of the taxi shouted, “I won’t move for any f***ing Jews!” He then told Aaron to move his car.Aaron, who was in his car facing the taxi, asked the driver to please move for the vehicle behind him, and told him that he could get the message across without using insults.According to Aaron, the driver immediately started shouting in English and Arabic (two languages Aaron speaks). “I’ll never move for you f***ing dirty Jews! I’m going to f***ing kill you!”At that point a parking spot opened and a female supervisor from the condos motioned that Aaron should park.He pulled into a spot and decided to snap a photo of the taxi’s number so he could report the antisemitic tirade to Champlain Taxi.As soon as he snapped a picture the driver stormed out his taxi and began physically assaulting Aaron. He reportedly shoved Aaron against a car, put him in a headlock, and punched him in his chest and face at least ten times before the parking supervisor intervened.Aaron is a short man and the driver was tall and well built. The driver allegedly kept shouting antisemitic slurs and threatening to murder Aaron as he beat him. He also smashed Aaron’s phone on the ground, breaking it.The woman who intervened was also reportedly struck by the taxi driver who only left after another taxi driver told him to stop.After the attack, Aaron went to his parents, bleeding and in terrible pain. He later visited the hospital due to massive pains in his chest area.A police report has been filed and a complaint has been lodged with Taxi Champlain. B'nai Brith Canada has also been notified. פורסם על ידי ‏‎Bill613.com‎‏ ב- יום רביעי, 31 ביולי 2019

A woman who intervened was reportedly struck by the taxi driver.

“This is a shocking anti-Semitic hate crime, in which someone could have been gravely injured or even killed,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada.