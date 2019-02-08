Murdered Israeli women said to have fled to Turkey after threats from family

A 20-year-old Israeli student killed in the Turkish city of Izmit was apparently stalked by her own brother, who is suspected of strangling her, a news report said Thursday.

Siwar Keblawi had fled to Turkey where she was living with her father after being threatened in a “family dispute,” but her older brother managed to find their location and came to Turkey, the Walla news site reported.

After initially telling authorities that she had fallen from a third-floor balcony in an apparent suicide, Turkish police pieced together evidence and now suspect Keblawi was strangled by her brother.

The brother arrived in Izmit from Israel earlier this week and the two are believed to have gotten into a fight on Wednesday evening, at which point she locked herself in a room with a balcony. Her brother then allegedly broke the door down, and Keblawi is thought to have jumped off the balcony. She was badly hurt in the fall, but alive.

Police believe she jumped from the balcony in an attempt to escape the two men and was murdered shortly thereafter.

According to Turkish media the brother and the father are then suspected of carrying her back into the home, where one, or both of them, strangled her and killed her. Bruises were discovered on the victim’s neck.

Video aired by Turkish media Thursday showed the two carry the young woman out of the yard — at a point when police believe she was still alive. Both are under arrest.

תיעוד שפורסם בכלי התקשורת הטורקיים: אחיה של הישראלית שנהרגה באיזמיט נעצר על ידי המשטרה המקומית pic.twitter.com/VyHtU5CL5Z — החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) February 7, 2019

Keblawi and her family are from the Israeli Arab town of Umm al-Fahm. She and her father had reportedly been living in an apartment in Izmit for the past few months, and she had enrolled as a student at a local university.

Israeli police said they knew the details and were cooperating with the Turkish authorities, Walla reported. Several months ago police investigated a suspicion that Keblawi had been confined against her will. Following the threats against her she moved to Turkey with her father.

The arrested brother was recently suspected of involvement in an incident in which Israeli police officers were shot.

תיעוד שפורסם בכלי תקשורת טורקיים: הישראלית שנהרגה באיזמיט מובלת על ידי שני גברים אל מחוץ לזירה pic.twitter.com/3DEMHATFFi — החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) February 7, 2019

The Foreign Ministry in Israel said it was working with Turkish authorities to bring the woman’s body back to the country.

Knesset members Yousef Jabareen and Talab Abu Arar (Joint List) appealed to the Turkish authorities to expedite the transfer of Kablawi’s body for burial in Israel.

“The time has come to tell the truth,” MK Aida Touma-Sliman, a leading activist in the fight against violence against women in Arab society, told Channel 13 news. “Even young women, women are murdered as women, whether it’s in Israel or if it’s abroad, it is time to put all the murderers behind bars.”