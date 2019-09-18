Netanyahu’s pledges to annex West Bank fail to bolster pro-settlement vote

Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s last-ditch effort to shore up nationalist support before the election — with promises to annex large parts of the West Bank and warnings of the Trump peace plan — his Likud party and its right-wing allies won fewer votes than expected during Tuesday’s general election.

Preliminary results on Wednesday showed Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party being edged out by his main challenger Benny Gantz. With 90% of the vote counted by Wednesday afternoon, Likud was hovering at 31 seats against Blue and White’s 32. Polls conducted in the weeks leading up to the election showed Netanyahu’s Likud polling at around 34 seats.

Yamina, an electoral alliance of three smaller national-religious parties, was expected to win 7 Knesset seats according to Wednesday’s tally, far less than the 10-12 seats it was projected to win in the weeks leading up to the vote.

Yamina, made up of the New Right, the National Union and the Jewish Home, struck an electoral agreement to run under a single ticket to ensure all three parties passed the electoral threshold. The alliance led by Ayelet Shaked dissolved shortly after the polls closed Tuesday night, but the parties vowed to stay united during coalition negotiations.

The poor performance by Yamina and Likud left Netanyahu unable to form a majority right-wing coalition for the second time in a year. A Likud-led bloc made up of Shas, United Torah Judaism and Yamina falls at least four short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the Knesset.

Yamina campaigned on a nationalist, pro-settlement platform and earned the backing of national-religious rabbis and settler leaders. The alliance, which was guaranteed a place in the next Netanyahu government, was predicted to sweep the vote in many West Bank settlements.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu spent the final days of the campaign seeking to appeal to right-wing nationalists — key to his re-election bid — and to boost turnout among his base.

Those efforts included issuing unfounded warnings about Arab voters stealing the election, and controversial pledges to annex the Jordan Valley, as well as “all the settlements” in the West Bank.

But Netanyahu’s last-ditch efforts and Yamina’s campaign fell flat for the religious-nationalist right, many of whom opted to vote on Tuesday for Likud or the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism.

Voters in some West Bank settlements like Kiryat Arba, that were considered to be Yamina strongholds, were won by the Likud. Even in Naveh, the small hometown settlement of Jewish Home leader Rafi Peretz, the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism was the leading party by a 10-point difference.

Other than vowing to stand behind Netanyahu as he attempts to broker a majority coalition, Shaked and the other Yamina leaders have not addressed the results.

Israelis went to the polls Tuesday in the second election this year, after Netanyahu failed to cobble together a coalition following April’s vote, sparking the dissolution of the Knesset.

In the weeks leading up to the vote, Netanyahu made a series of ambitious pledges in a bid to whip up support, including the promise to annex the Jordan Valley, around one-quarter of the West Bank. He also warned Israel needs a leader capable of pushing back against the Trump administration’s peace plan, which is expected to soon be released.

Critics blasted Netanyahu’s pledges, saying that if carried out, they would inflame the Middle East and eliminate any remaining Palestinian hope of establishing an independent state.

However, Netanyahu’s political rivals have dismissed his talk of annexation as an election ploy noting that he has refrained from annexing any territory during his more than a decade in power.