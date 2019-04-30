PA court sentences Palestinian to prison for trying to sell land to Israeli Jews

A Palestinian Authority court that convened in Nablus on Wednesday sentenced a Palestinian to five years in prison for attempting to sell land to Israeli Jews.

“The Grand Criminal Court that met in Nablus sentenced… M.Y.M, to five years in prison on charges of attempting to cut off part of the Palestinian lands and [sell] it to a foreign state,” a memo on the PA Higher Judicial Council’s website said, only identifying the convict by his initials.

An official in the PA judiciary council said M.Y.M. attempted to sell land in the West Bank to Israeli Jews.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“He attempted to leak land to Israelis, which is in violation of the law,” the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Times of Israel, using the Arabic term to allude to selling land to Israeli Jews.

Palestinian law considers attempting to sell or selling land to Israeli Jews a punishable offense.

According to the law, possible punishments for trying to sell or selling land to Israeli Jews include various degrees of hard labor and imprisonment as well as execution.

However, the law requires that PA President Mahmoud Abbas approve any death sentence, and he has not signed off on any executions since 2006.

“The president does not approve execution sentences,” Hassan al-Aouri, Abbas’s former legal adviser, said in a phone call in November 2018.

The Palestinians maintain that selling land in the West Bank to Israeli Jews undermines their efforts to establish a state that they hope will include the territory.