Palestinians caught trying to smuggle rare, ancient coins out of Gaza

Israel confiscated dozens of rare coins dating back to the time of Alexander the Great from Palestinian smugglers at the Gaza border crossing last week, according to reports in Hebrew-language media Tuesday.

Channel 12 reported that two merchants were arrested at the Kerem Shalom crossing when border officials discovered 69 coins concealed in their textile truck that was bound for the West Bank.

The coins were confiscated by the Civil Administration, and both men were detained for questioning.

Israel has previously confiscated ancient artifacts from Gaza border crossings that were allegedly smuggled from Egypt into the Gaza Strip and were en route to Israel for sale.

It was not immediately clear what authorities intended to do with the confiscated coins.

The coins are believed to have been minted some 2,300 years ago during the reign of Alexander the Great or just after. Some of them are believed to be from the city of Amphipolis, an ancient Greek town that Alexander used as a base to launch his military campaigns into Asia.