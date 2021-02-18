Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Times of Israel Podcast

PODCAST: Daily Briefing, Feb. 18 — Fault lines of Israeli coronavirus management

Tune in Sunday through Thursday to hear ToI editors and reporters quickly catch you up on what’s important today

By TOI staff 18 February 2021, 4:34 pm 0 Edit

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing: Your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East, and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday.

Today’s panel comprises Times of Israel senior analyst Haviv Rettig Gur and our ops and blogs editor Miriam Herschlag, along with producer Raoul Wootliff in the host’s chair.

After waiting and waiting, we look at the call from United States President Joe Biden to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that finally took place Wednesday night. We ask whether we can now move on from the “rift.”

Reform Rabbi Gilad Kariv is in a realistic spot to enter the Knesset with the Labor party. Rettig Gur gives us the lowdown from his recent interview with the iconoclastic candidate.

Focusing on our blog platform, the panel looks at a pair of posts from the fault lines of Israel’s coronavirus management that tell the human story of the restrictions.

And finally, after waiting for it nearly as long as we waited for the Biden phone call, snow has fallen in Jerusalem! While some on the panel have still only seen rain, others tell of their mixed blessings with the white stuff.

Discussed articles include:

After 4 week wait, Biden calls Netanyahu, promises stronger US-Israel alliance

Soon-to-be first Reform rabbi in Knesset envisions ‘new deal’ with Haredim

Israel’s quarantine hotels gone wrong

Day 20: Why are we still not allowed back in Israel?

Snow-covered Jerusalem, north set for day of transport, education disruptions

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on iTunesSpotifyPlayerFM, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

read more:
comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed