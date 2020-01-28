Rep. Jerry Nadler to miss part of impeachment hearing as wife treated for cancer

Rep. Jerry Nadler, one of seven House members serving as a manager in US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, said he would miss part of the trial in the wake of his wife’s diagnosis with pancreatic cancer.

“On Monday, I will be in New York with her to meet with doctors, determine a path forward, and begin her treatment,” Nadler, a Democrat from New York, said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “I am sorry to miss some of the Senate Impeachment Trial, which is of critical importance to our democracy. I plan to return to Washington late Monday and appreciate the support of my colleagues and staff as I take this time to be with my wife and begin the long fight against her cancer.”

The statement also noted that Nadler’s wife, Joyce Miller, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December and has already undergone surgery. It added that she is “taking further steps to address the spread of the cancer.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The House managers wrapped up their case last week.

Nadler’s wife has served on several government boards in New York City and New York state, and is an adjunct professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University.