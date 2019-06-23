Supreme Court rejects appeal by Tel Aviv nightlife sex offense convict

The Supreme Court on Sunday rejected an appeal for a shorter sentence by a Tel Aviv nightlife figure who was convicted of sex offenses in a plea bargain last year.

Alon Kastiel had hoped to see a reduction in the four years and nine months in prison he was given after confessing to sexual offenses against four women.

A panel of three judges led by Judge David Mintz found that the charge sheet against Kastiel “paints a grave picture of years of violent behavior on the part of the appellant against women.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“The policy of punishment for sex offenses should be strict, and express the significant physical and emotional damage caused to the victims of the crime, as well as the public interest in deterring potential sex offenders,” the judge said.

“In light of the severity of the appellant’s actions and their recurrence, the punishment imposed on the appellant is appropriate,” Mintz concluded.

The court rejected a claim by Kastiel’s attorney that consideration should be given to the period of time that passed between when the crimes were committed and the eventual conviction. The incidents ranged from 11 years ago to three years ago.

Under the plea bargain, Kastiel, a prominent nightlife figure in Tel Aviv, confessed to attempted rape, indecent assault and sexual harassment. Fourteen women had made allegations against him, though only four were eventually included in the charge sheet.

In one case, Kastiel admitted to attempting to force a woman to engage in sexual relations with him in the back room of one of his clubs, despite her repeated protestations. She eventually managed to run off. In another, he forcibly carried out indecent acts against a woman at another club.

In two other cases, Kastiel attempted to forcibly kiss a woman and placed his hands on a woman’s breasts.

The plea deal did not include an agreement on the sentence. At the time of sentencing the prosecution had requested eight years behind bars, while his lawyer asked for 18 months.

Kastiel was also ordered to compensate each of the women with sums between NIS 15,000 and NIS 50,000.