Suspect arrested in ramming of volunteer police officer in northern village

Police announced on Saturday that the suspect in the ramming of a volunteer police officer earlier this week was arrested after he surrendered himself.

The unnamed volunteer officer, said to be in his 50s, remained in a moderate to serious condition Saturday after he was rammed by the vehicle while assisting in an operation to carry out an arrest in the northern village of Daburiyya on Tuesday.

The suspect fled the scene and was the target of a manhunt until he arrived at the Afula police station around midnight on Friday night.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police said the suspect would appear in court on Saturday evening for a hearing on the extension of his remand.