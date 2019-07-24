Syrian media says Israel carried out airstrikes in country’s south

Syrian state media on Tuesday night reported Israel carried out airstrikes in the nation’s south, close to the Israeli border.

Local media reported that air defenses short down several missiles around half past midnight.

State news agency SANA and state TV added that the “Israeli aggression” struck al-Harra hill that is home to Syrian army posts adding that it only caused material damage and did not inflict any casualties.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

According to Reuters Western intelligence sources have said the area is home to several Iranian-backed militias.

The Israeli military has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria in recent years, on targets linked to Iran, which is backing President Bashar Assad’s regime in the Syrian civil war.

The last reported strikes took place earlier this month, when multiple Iranian-linked targets were hit near Homs and Damascus, reportedly killing 15 people including six civilians.

Syria then accused Israel of committing “state terrorism.”

Israel did not comment on the attack — one of the most extensive series of strikes in several months.

Syria’s foreign ministry filed a complaint with the United Nations Security Council over the attack, demanding accountability, according to the official SANA news agency.

A private Israeli intelligence firm identified one of the sites targeted in the alleged Israeli airstrike as a hangar likely storing advanced weaponry or other military equipment.

ImageSat International, a satellite imagery analysis firm, released a photograph of one of the targets, a hangar located at the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC) in Jamraya, outside Damascus.

The Hezbollah terror group and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp have been said to maintain a presence at the Jamraya facility.

The US has repeatedly imposed sanctions on the SSRC for its alleged role in chemical weapons production. France has also imposed sanctions on the agency.

Israeli airstrikes reportedly hit the facility in May 2013 and again in February 2018.

AFP and Judah Ari Gross contributed to this report.