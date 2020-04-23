UJA New York Federation to give $9 million more in grants to protect Jewish life

The UJA-Federation of New York has announced nearly $9 million in COVID-19 relief grants to strengthen Jewish life.

The grants announced Wednesday are on top of more than $34 million in grants and loans already announced to assist vulnerable New Yorkers most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including organizations providing food relief and social service agencies.

The new grants will support newly vulnerable families seeking to access Jewish life, frontline workers and needy Jewish congregants in the New York region.

Some $6 million will be allocated to support Jewish overnight and day camps to assist with budget shortfalls, though it is still unclear whether or not the camps will be able to operate.

A new $2 million scholarship fund for Jewish day school students will be created for families facing significant financial need as a result of COVID-19. In addition, some $600,000 will be provided to four local rabbinical associations to be distributed to congregants in need.

UJA-Federation also granted $300,000 to the Afya Foundation for a month’s supply of gloves and masks for its nonprofit partner agencies and $50,000 to the Hatzalah ambulance service to purchase personal protection equipment for their more than 1,000 volunteers and 100 crews.