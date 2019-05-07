US film producer buys rights to story of foreign pilots who helped build IAF

American producer Mark Damon has bought the film and television rights to a 2017 book that tells the story of foreign volunteers who flew in Israel’s nascent air force during the War of Independence, Variety reported Monday.

The book by Robert Gandt, “Angels in the Sky,” recounts how around 150 World War II veterans from the US, Britain, France and other countries smuggled old Nazi warplanes into Israel and helped turn the tide of the 1948 war for the establishment of the Jewish state.

Damon has produced such films as “Lone Survivor” and “Monster.” He will partner on the project with producer Mike Flint, whose father, Mitchell Flint, was one of the pilots who participated in the operation.

It was not immediately clear what form the production would take. Damon will reportedly shop it around during the Cannes Film Festival, which starts May 14.