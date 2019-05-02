WATCH: 10,000 join March of the Living in commemoration of Holocaust victims

AUSCHWITZ-BIRKENAU, Poland — The 2019 International March of the Living began on Thursday afternoon in the former Nazi death camp at Auschwitz, marking the murder of 6 million Jews by Nazi Germany in the Holocaust.

A delegation led by senior officials from around the world led a pack of more than 10,000 people in walking the three kilometers to the Birkenau death camp, where the event will culminate with the central ceremony.

This year’s march in Poland comes amid rising anti-Semitism worldwide and organizers said the commemorations are meant to send a resounding rejection of Jew-hatred.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“We are here to say in a clear voice: ‘Never again.’ We march to remind the world of the horrors that occurred during the Holocaust and to lead a global movement to combat anti-Semitism in all its forms,” Shmuel Rosenman, the founder and co-chairman of March of the Living, said in a statement.

No senior Israeli government officials are taking part in this year’s march, though former chief rabbi Israel Lau and Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog will attend. Also attending are US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, among others.