13 held over alleged attempted heist of police barriers ahead of anti-PM protest

Police said on Saturday that 13 people were arrested for allegedly trying to steal the police barricades that were to be deployed at protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the statement, police made the arrests on Friday evening in Paris Square, close to the prime minister’s residence.

Additionally, they seized two trucks used in the alleged attempted theft.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Nine of the suspects were due to appear at the Jerusalem’s Magistrate’s Court on Saturday evening. A truck driver who was hired by the suspects was later released, Channel 12 news reported.

The police did not say if the remaining three detainees were to be charged.

“The police takes seriously the suspects’ attempt to take into their hands the security of thousands of protesters by stealing the police barriers whose entire purpose is to ensure the security and safety of demonstrators, especially in the light of the existing threat of terrorism,” police said in a statement.

Lawyer Gaby Lasky, representing the detainees, said that the activists tried to move the barriers as they were endangering protesters, but did not intend to steal them.

“A group of activists sought to move the barricades that pose a real danger to the protesters,” Lasky told Channel 12 news. “It was a legitimate protest operation aimed at saving lives.”

Last week, when marchers arrived at Paris Square they stood outside a fenced-off protest area and shouted at the police to “take down the barricades.”

Protesters inside the barricaded area joined the chanting and banged on the metal barriers, as high-ranking police officials observed the scene from a balcony above.

After around 15 minutes, police gave into the protesters’ demands and removed the barriers, allowing the thousands of marchers to join the crowd inside. Protesters responded with applause for the police.

It was the first time the police had agreed to remove the barricades despite previous requests by demonstrators who said they feel trapped and unable to social distance as required during the pandemic.

Police had previously insisted that the barricades were essential for protesters’ safety.

Thousands of Israelis were expected to take part in the weekly protest in Jerusalem on Saturday evening for the 12th consecutive week.

Protests ended largely peacefully last week, in stark contrast to the previous week’s events that saw many violent incidents and claims of police brutality by participants.

Police officials said protesters listened to instructions and stopped making noise at 11:00 p.m., so they did not have to use force.

Smaller protests were also held at highway overpasses and intersections across Israel.

Protesters are calling on Netanyahu to resign due to his ongoing corruption trial and the government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.