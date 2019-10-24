14 Jewish activists arrested protesting Trump visit to Pittsburgh

Fourteen people were arrested as Jewish activists protested a visit to Pittsburgh by President Donald Trump.

The protesters from the Pittsburgh chapter of the progressive advocacy group Bend the Arc carried signs reading “Our solidarity will defeat White Nationalists” and “You are not welcome here.” They also chanted “Trump endangers Jews,” according to reports and a post on the group’s Facebook page.

Trump was attending a fracking industry conference downtown on Wednesday.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

His visit to the city comes nearly a year after the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue building that left 11 people dead. Some have blamed the attack by a far-right extremist on Trump rhetoric and his failure to consistently call out white supremacists.

Later Wednesday, Jewish protesters gathered at a downtown Pittsburgh intersection to demonstrate as conference-goers left the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Some 2,000 people protested Trump’s visit to the site of the synagogue attack just days after it took place.