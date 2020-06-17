5 Israeli-founded companies ranked in CNBC’s list of 50 Disruptor tech firms

Five Israeli or Israeli-founded tech firms are included in this year’s CNBC’s Disruptor 50 companies, the eight annual list ranking private companies “whose breakthroughs are influencing business and market competition at an accelerated pace.”

The firms selected “are poised to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic with tech platforms that have the power to dominate,”CNBC said on its website. “The start-ups making the 2020 Disruptor list are at the epicenter of a world changing in previously unimaginable ways, turning ideas in cybersecurity, education, health IT, logistics/delivery, fintech and agriculture into a new wave of billion-dollar businesses.”

Of the 50 companies selected, 36 are already so-called unicorns, having reached or passed the $1 billion valuation mark. Thirty-seven of the 50 firms have hired new employees since start of the coronavirus pandemic, and 19 have managed to pivot their products or launched new ones to meet the challenges created by the pandemic, CNBC said.

Jerusalem’s Neteera Technologies is ranked ninth on the list. Founded in 2015 by Isaac Litman, the firm has developed technology that manages to feel tiny movements on the surface of skin in order to monitor vital signs and other physical indicators such as stress, fatigue, and pain, as well as symptoms of COVID-19.

Lemonade, an insurance technology firm that recently filed a Nasdaq IPO, is ranked 17th in CNBC’s list. Founded by Israelis Daniel Schreiber and Shai Wininger, the firm has created a new business model for insurance, powered by artificial intelligence, to eliminate conflicts of interest between insurers and the insured, with a bot rather than an agent guiding customers applying for insurance.

Healthy.io, ranked 19th, is a Tel Aviv-based startup that uses smartphones to create a digital urine analysis test that can be taken at home. The firm was founded by Yonatan Adiri in 2013.

SentinelOne, ranked 31st by CNBC, was founded by Tomer Weingarten and Almog Cohen in 2013. The cybersecurity firm based in Mountain View, California, offers machine learning-based software to monitor and secure laptops, phones and other devices and services that are connected to a company’s network.

K Health, ranked 35th by CNBC, was founded by Allon Bloch, Ran Shaul, Israel Roth and Adam Singolda in 2016. The telemedicine startup headquartered in New York City has created an artificial intelligence-based app for smartphones that can provide users with an immediate diagnosis for symptoms they are experiencing. In May the firm started offering a suite of free COVID-related services, CNBC said.

At the top of the CNBC list is US firm Stripe, a San Francisco-based maker of a digital payments platform founded by brothers Patrick and John Collison.