LISTEN: How Healthy.io can use your phone’s camera for a digital urine test

The Times of Israel is pleased to host the sixth episode of a series of seven special edition talks on Israeli startups, as part of Firewall, a podcast about tech, culture and politics hosted by Bradley Tusk

In this episode, Tusk, the CEO of Tusk Ventures, and Michael Eisenberg of Israel’s Aleph VC talk to Yonatan Adiri, founder and CEO of Healthy.io about how his startup is rethinking healthcare, making the most of the growing “selfie-culture” by using smartphones and cameras to create a digital urine analysis test that can be taken at home.

Healthy.io combines the smartphone camera with advanced machine vision artificial intelligence to analyze test strips with clinical-grade precision. The firm was the first in the world to win US Food and Drug Administration approval for a smartphone camera used as a medical device that compares with a lab scanner.

Tusk and Eisenberg also ask Adiri about his time as the first chief technology officer to work for a president of Israel, Shimon Peres; how he got the idea for the startup — his mother fell ill in China; and how the Theranos affair has affected healthtech — making startups having to prove they are “worthy of sitting at the table” and the regulations the company faces both at home and abroad. Adiri also talks about the need he felt “to go down in the trenches” and become a tech entrepreneur.

In his Firewall podcasts, Tusk talks tech, startups, politics and regulation with a different guest each week. The Times of Israel is hosting the podcast’s special edition on Israel, which explores the world of Israeli startups in seven episodes.