89-year-old woman, 77-year-old man die of virus, taking Israel death toll to 153

The number of fatalities in Israel as a result of the coronavirus rose to 153 Saturday morning with the deaths of two people overnight.

Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv announced the death of an 89-year-old resident of the “Bayit Ve’Lev” assisted living facility in the coastal city of Bat Yam.

Roughly one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities in Israel were residents of elderly living centers.

In addition, a 77-year-old man from the north of the country died as a result of the pathogen at the Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Tiberius.

According to the Health Ministry’s latest figures on Friday evening, there have been 12,982 confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel.

The ministry said 168 people were in serious condition, 122 of them on ventilators.

Another 162 people were in moderate condition and the rest had mild symptoms.

There have been 3,126 Israelis who recovered from COVID-19.

Also Friday, the ministry announced that it had conducted a record 11,908 coronavirus tests the previous day, in a sharp increase from the past several days, which saw the figure fall to between 6,000-7,000.

Increased testing is seen as vital to being able to slowly reopen the economy and ease social distancing restrictions on the population.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set a goal of 30,000 tests a day, but a shortage of a key reagent meant that Israel had struggled to approach 10,000.

Efforts to hit the target also received a further boost with the Foreign Ministry saying it had signed a deal with Chinese company BGI that will see the firm send lab equipment to Israel by the end of next week, allowing for conducting some 12,000 tests per day.

Once established, the BGI equipment will expand the scope to perform as many as 20,000 tests per day, the ministry said, adding that tests will be performed in Israel by Israeli companies selected by the Health Ministry.

In addition, a ministerial committee on Friday decided to declare the Arab Israeli communities of Deir al-Asad and Bi’ina a “restricted area” amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak in the area.

The two adjacent towns in northern Israel, which are a single municipality, will be locked down for seven days, starting on Saturday at 8 a.m., the Health Ministry said.

The latest moves came a day after Netanyahu green-lighted a general plan to ease restrictions on economic activity and “stay home” orders, potentially allowing some businesses to open as soon as next week.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office described the plan, which still must be approved by the full cabinet, as “responsible, cautious and gradual” and said it would allow for a limited opening of businesses.

No specific timeline for the plan was detailed, but according to Hebrew media reports some businesses could reopen as early as next week.