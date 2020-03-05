9 Palestinians die, dozens injured after blaze breaks out in central Gaza

Nine Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured on Thursday in a fire that broke out at a bakery in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The deceased included four minors, three women and two men, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a statement.

An initial investigation found that a gas leak inside the bakery led to a fire breaking out, followed by an explosion of several gas containers, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry said. The fire spread to nearby stores and facilities, it said.

A video broadcast by Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV showed a row of burned-out cars near the bakery on a smoke-filled street.

#صورة للحريق الكبير الذي نشب بمخبز البناء في النصيرات. pic.twitter.com/HWYpju6hQ3 — صوت الأقصى (@Alaqsavoice) March 5, 2020

Nuseirat is densely populated and many stores and restaurants are located within close proximity of each other.

Firefighters in Gaza later extinguished the fire, Raed al-Dahshan, the director of operations in the Civil Defense in the coastal enclave said, according to Al-Aqsa TV.

The Health Ministry said at least 58 persons were injured, including 14 who were in intensive care at three hospitals in Gaza.

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh posted on Facebook that the PA Health Ministry was ordered to ensure all injured persons receive the care they need.

Mohammed Awad, an official in the Hamas-run government in Gaza, told the Hamas-linked al-Rai that $2,000 each would be paid out to the families of the deceased and $50 to each injured person.