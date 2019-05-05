Aide to far-right French politician pictured wearing Orthodox Jew costume

JTA — An assistant of the general-secretary of France’s foremost far-right party was photographed grimacing while dressed as an Orthodox Jew and extending claw-like fingers at the camera.

Labeled by the French media as an “anti-Semitic caricature,” the image from 2013 of Guillaume Pradoura, which surfaced in social networks this week, exposed the National Rally – formerly National Front – to fresh criticism of anti-Semitism in its ranks.

Pradoura is the assistant of Nicolas Bay, ranked number 7 on the list for this month’s European Parliament elections by the National Rally under Marine Le Pen.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Bay dismissed criticism over the picture, saying that “it was a disguise, a mere joke made in bad taste made privately,” Kobini, a news site, reported Thursday.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the party’s founder and father of it’s current leader, Marine Le Pen, has multiple convictions for denying the Holocaust and inciting racial hatred against Jews. His daughter has kicked him out of the party and vowed to stop expressions of anti-Semitism in its ranks.

Separately, the Belgian League Against Anti-Semitism, or LBCA, on Thursday said it had filed a complaint for hate speech against a man who called himself “gasman” on Facebook and wrote Auschwitz under place of work, in what he wrote was a tribute to his grandfather who executed Jews with the Zyklon B poison at that death camp.

Contacted by LBCA Presdient Joel Rubinfeld, he later said it “was just a joke.”