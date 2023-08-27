Arab Israeli activist says he was assaulted at UAE airport over pro-Israel advocacy

Yoseph Haddad accuses ‘several people from my community’ of accosting him and his family as they boarded flight from Dubai to Israel, vows ‘I’ll continue will all my strength’

By ToI Staff 27 August 2023, 2:35 pm Edit
Yoseph Haddad. (Courtesy)
Yoseph Haddad. (Courtesy)

A prominent pro-Israel activist said he and his family were attacked Saturday while boarding a flight in Dubai, by fellow Arab Israelis opposed to his advocacy.

According to Yoseph Haddad, his party was physically and verbally assaulted by “several people from my community” as they got on the plane to Ben Gurion Airport, resulting in an injury to his mother’s arm that required a bandage. He accused the group of “attacking us only because of who I am, my views and my work for the State of Israel.”

“I want all the attackers and the rest of those who think they will stop me through violence and intimidation to know that despite you I will continue with all my strength,” Haddad wrote in a post on his social media accounts.

“You will not stop me and you are only causing me to continue to get stronger and stronger,” he added.

Haddad, who said he and his family were back in Israel, also thanked Emirati authorities and Israeli diplomats in the United Arab Emirates “for all the concern.”

There were no reports of arrests in connection to the incident.

Haddad is the CEO of the organization Together Vouch for Each Other, which works to connect the Arab community to Israeli society. He has blogged for The Times of Israel.

