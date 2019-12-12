BDS activists hurl insults at delegation of settlers and Palestinians in Madrid

Anti-Israel activists protested Wednesday at a Madrid conference on coexistence attended by a delegation of Israeli settlers and Palestinians.

The activists, members of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS), were forced to leave the premises of the conference for disruptive behavior, according to Hebrew media reports.

They then waited for the delegation members outside, hurling insults at both Israelis and Palestinians, with the latter being branded traitors to their people for their participation.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In attendance were Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and Sheikh Abu Khalil al-Tamimi of Ramallah, who has participated in multiple conferences with the settler leader in the past. Other Arab members of the delegation were Dima Tayeh, who has participated in Likud party primaries, and Sara Zoabi, who champions Israeli causes around the world, Israel Hayom reported.

#BDS activists attack members of #Jewish–#Arab delegation in #Madrid. Boycott activists cursed and tried to physically harm members of the delegation in the midst of an informational conference. Samaria Council leader Yossi Dagan: "BDS #antiSemitism will not prevail" #Israel pic.twitter.com/kH7nIT2hW4 — Eli Dror (@edrormba) December 11, 2019

It said the delegation was visiting to lobby against a recent decision by the EU’s top court to label settlement products.

Channel 12 reported that protesters attempted to assault several delegation members. Police were called to the scene to protect the visitors and help them reach their hotel safely.

The network reported that the delegation will receive police protection for the remainder of their stay. On Thursday the group was set to visit Madrid universities, which are hotbeds of BDS activity.

“We came to Madrid to fight against BDS activists and the decision to label [products] and we were swiftly reminded what we were fighting,” Dagan said.

“Dozens of people with eyes filled with hate wanted to harm us out of pure anti-Semitism. That’s the best testimony of their true face. They’re not acting for the Arabs or for human rights. They are servants of hate whose only goal is to destroy the Jewish people and the state of Israel.”