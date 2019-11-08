Book by anonymous ‘senior official’ describes Trump as volatile, incompetent

A forthcoming book by an anonymous author identified only as “a senior official in the Trump administration,” describes US President Donald Trump as volatile, incompetent and unfit to be commander-in-chief, according to excerpts published Thursday by The Washington Post.

The book describes racist and misogynist behind-the-scenes statements by Trump and says he “stumbles, slurs, gets confused, is easily irritated, and has trouble synthesizing information.”

The Post acquired a copy of the book, “A Warning,” and first reported on its contents Thursday.

It was written by the official who wrote an essay, published last year in The New York Times, alleging that numerous people in the government were resisting the “misguided impulses” of Trump.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a statement late Thursday saying, “The coward who wrote this book didn’t put their name on it because it is nothing but lies.”

She said reporters should “cover the book as what it is — a work of fiction.”

In the book, due out November 19, the writer claims senior administration officials considered resigning as a group last year in a “midnight self-massacre,” but ultimately decided such an act would do more harm than good.

The author says Trump routinely ignores intelligence and national security briefings, leading foreign governments to see him as a “simplistic pushover” who can be easily manipulated.

The book describes senior officials waking up in the morning in a “full-blown panic” over comments the president made on Twitter the night before.

“It’s like showing up at the nursing home at daybreak to find your elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard and cursing loudly about the cafeteria food, as worried attendants tried to catch him,” the anonymous author writes. “You’re stunned, amused, and embarrassed all at the same time.”

“Only your uncle probably wouldn’t do it every single day, his words aren’t broadcast to the public, and he doesn’t have to lead the US government once he puts his pants on.”

On Monday, the Justice Department sent a letter to the book’s publisher and the writer’s literary agency, raising questions over whether any confidentiality agreement had been violated and asking for information that could help reveal the author’s identity.

The publisher, Hachette Book Group, responded by saying it would provide no additional information beyond calling the author a “current or former senior official.”