Daily Briefing June 7: How Jews of war-torn Kherson are faring in Dnipro dam disaster

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian and Diaspora reporter Canaan Lidor join host Amanda Borschel-Dan in today’s episode.

Last night, an Israeli driver was lightly hurt in yet another shooting attack near the northern West Bank town of Huwara. His vehicle was hit with some dozen bullets at this flashpoint, which saw another attack earlier this week. Fabian explains what makes this such a ripe target for terrorism.

Fabian updates us with more details on the perpetrator of the shocking tragic killing of three IDF soldiers on the Egyptian border on Saturday.

At about 3 a.m. local time Tuesday night, the Nova Kakhovka dam exploded in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls Europe’s largest human-made disaster in decades. Masses of water have flooded two dozen villages and forced the evacuation of 17,000 people. Lidor updates us on the status of the Kherson Jewish community.

On Thursday, 2-year-old Mohammed Tamimi and his father were hit by gunshots as Israeli soldiers returned fire at Palestinian gunmen who had shot at the settlement of Neve Tzuf. Mohammed died at Sheba Hospital on Monday and was buried yesterday. Fabian explains how has the IDF responded to his death and what happened after his funeral.

The decade-long charged saga involving the site of a Jewish cemetery in Vilnius that was slated to become an events center has come to a resolution. Lidor describes what the site is now meant to be used for and talks about the Foundation for Jewish Heritage’s recent report on how similar sites should be handled.

