Detained Jewish teenagers suspected of murdering Palestinian woman — Shin Bet

The Shin Bet security service on Sunday revealed that a group of Jewish teenagers arrested over the past week are suspected of involvement in the murder of a Palestinian woman in October.

Aisha Rabi, 47, was struck in the head with a large stone while sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the northern West Bank, the Shin Bet said in a statement, providing the first details on the investigation since a gag order was imposed on the case two days after the October 12, 2018, killing of the mother of eight.

The boys are suspected of “terror offenses, including murder,” the Shin Bet said.

The five teenagers are students at the Pri Haaretz yeshiva high school in the northern West Bank settlement of Rehelim.

The Shin Bet said that on Saturday morning after the Friday night attack, a group of far-right activists from the settlement of Yitzhar drove to the yeshiva — violating religious laws that prohibit driving on the Sabbath — in order to coach students they suspected were involved in the incident on how to withstand Shin Bet interrogations.

An official in the Honenu legal aid organization representing four of the five of the suspects confirmed to The Times of Israel that Meir Ettinger, a far-right activist and the grandson of extremist rabbi Meir Kahane, was part of that delegation.

The statement confirmed an October 30 report in which a defense official told The Times of Israel that the far-right activists who made the drive were figures known to the Shin Bet, and had undergone extensive interrogations at the hands of the agency’s operatives.

The activists spoke to a number of students they believed were involved in the stone-throwing near the northern West Bank’s Tapuah Junction, giving them tips on how to endure the interrogations, reviewing their rights upon detainment, and urging them to remain silent as much as possible.

Additional details regarding the investigation remain under gag order, the Shin Bet said.

Since the first round of arrests last Sunday, the security agency said it “has identified an ongoing effort by interested individuals to slander the organization and its employees and delegitimize its activities.”

Over the past few weeks, settler leaders and right-wing activists have demonstrated against the Shin Bet’s investigation tactics, which have included barring suspects from meeting with attorneys.

Israeli law allows authorities to delay an attorney visit for a terrorism suspect by up to 21 days, subject to court appeal.

“This attempt is worthy of condemnation… but does not deter the Shin Bet from continuing its activity to thwart terrorist acts, whether Jewish or Palestinian,” the security agency said.

While former Jewish suspects in attacks on Palestinians have accused Shin Bet agents of having tortured them during interrogations, the security service says “its interrogations are carried out according to the law and are subject to the supervision of the State Attorney’s Office.”

“The detainees in Shin Bet interrogations receive all the rights they are entitled to under the law,” the agency said.

“Claims regarding the denial of the rights of those interrogated… are baseless and their purpose is to divert the discussion from the serious suspicions in which they were detained for interrogation,” the statement concluded.

Police arrested two further suspects in a Jewish terror probe on Saturday evening, bringing the total number of suspects to five, a right-wing legal aid organization said. A spokesman for the Honenu legal aid group said that police issued an order preventing the minors from meeting with an attorney.

An official at the northern West Bank religious high school attended by the suspects said that roughly 30 students were questioned by the Shin Bet in the weeks leading to the arrests.

Earlier this week, the attorney of one suspect, Itamar Ben Gvir, slammed the conduct of Israeli authorities and claimed Shin Bet agents were likely torturing his client in detention in order to extract a false confession.

The attorney cited a report last week on the “Uvda” TV program that documented the security service’s alleged brutal tactics in its efforts to obtain admissions of guilt from Israeli suspects in a deadly July 2014 terror attack in the central West Bank Palestinian village of Duma, in which three members of the Dawabsha family were burned to death.

On Saturday evening, police closed the streets around Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence as settler groups prepared to demonstrate against the detention of the suspects and the authorities’ refusal to allow them to immediately meet with legal representation.