Disgraced former NY attorney general becomes meditation teacher

JTA — Former New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned last May after four women accused him of sexual harassment. He’s already back in the news, for a slightly different reason.

As of this weekend, Schneiderman is now a certified meditation teacher, NBC News reported.

A Facebook post from The Path, a meditation center in New York City, broke the news Monday but was later taken down.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A photo of dozens of graduates did not name Schneiderman specifically, according to the New York Post.

“We’re looking forward to see how they’ll spread their wisdom and joy,” the announcement said.

The 100-hour teacher training class is “for people who want to master mindfulness and lovingkindness meditation,” according to the center’s website.

“Mr. Schneiderman has been through rehab and therapy and has been pursuing meditation practice as part of his recovery program. He’s not looking to hang up a shingle as a meditation teacher,” a spokesman for the former Jewish politician told the Post.

Schneiderman, 64, had been an active supporter of the #MeToo movement before his downfall, and even started legal action in New York against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women.