Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of stormy weather

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida. (AP) — The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight into orbit was called off Wednesday with 16 minutes to go in the countdown because of the danger of lightning.

Liftoff was rescheduled for Saturday.

The spacecraft was set to blast off in the afternoon for the International Space Station, ushering in a new era in commercial spaceflight and putting NASA back in the business of launching astronauts from US soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian rockets to carry astronauts to and from the space station.