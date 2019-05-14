In Kraft prostitution case, key video evidence ruled inadmissible

JTA — Robert Kraft won a major victory in his fight against charges that he solicited prostitution at a South Florida massage parlor.

On Monday, a Palm Beach County judge ruled that an explicit video of the New England Patriots owner from the massage parlor cannot be used in court.

Kraft was charged in February with two counts of soliciting prostitution. He pleaded not guilty.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

As most of the state’s case was based on the spa video, Kraft’s legal team could file a motion to have the case dismissed, CBS Sports reported. The prosecution can appeal the ruling.

“We are reviewing the judge’s order at this point,” Michael Edmondson, a spokesman for the Palm Beach County prosecutor’s office, said in an email to The New York Times.

Kraft’s legal team had filed a motion last month to suppress the video, which CBS Sports reported is believed to show an employee performing a sexual act on Kraft. A sheriff in the case described the video as “explicit sexual and graphic,” according to CBS Sports.

Kraft was among some 100 men caught up in raids on massage parlors in Martin County, in his case the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, near where he keeps a home. Police officials say there is video evidence of all the men charged.

The defense claimed the footage was illegally obtained and violates Kraft’s constitutional rights.

Kraft was scheduled to appear in court for a May 21 pretrial hearing. It is unclear how Monday’s ruling will affect the hearing.

Over decades, the Kraft family has been a major giver to Jewish causes, among others.

In June, Kraft will receive the $1 million Genesis Prize, known as the Jewish Nobel, in Jerusalem. The annual award honors individuals who serve “as an inspiration to the next generation of Jews through their outstanding professional achievement along with their commitment to Jewish values and the Jewish people.”

Kraft is the chairman and CEO of Kraft Group, a holding company with assets in sports, manufacturing and real estate development. The Patriots, winner of this year’s Super Bowl, are among the most successful franchises in professional sports.