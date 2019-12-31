In New York, fear and defiance as Jews wrestle with anti-Semitism crisis

NEW YORK (AFP) — At an ultra-Orthodox synagogue in Brooklyn, police, state troopers and civilian volunteers stood guard as members marked the end of Hanukkah under heightened security following a spate of attacks.

Worshipers expressed a mixture of fear and defiance as they hurried into the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in Crown Heights two days after a stabbing spree at a rabbi’s house wounded five people.

“Anti-Semitism has never been so bad. It’s becoming more and more of an issue. It’s crazy,” 23-year-old Chaim Kaplan told AFP after completing his prayers Monday morning.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

New York, home to the largest Jewish community outside of Israel, had long been a place where Jews felt safe.

But after Saturday’s stabbing frenzy in New York’s Rockland County, and a shooting earlier this month at a kosher shop in suburban New York’s Jersey City that left six dead, the community is on edge.

The attacks were just the most violent episodes in what members of the community say has been a shocking uptick in attacks on ultra-Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn and elsewhere, including random-seeming physical assaults and verbal abuse.

“What are you gonna do?” asks Kaplan. “It’s never been the Jewish attitude to back off. We’ve always been persecuted. It is what it is. We gotta fight it with love.”

Others echoed his defiant attitude.

“I tell my family to go on and do whatever they have to do, like go to school and go to pray,” said Ron Fulop in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, also home to a large ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.

“Hiding doesn’t help. The main thing is we pray to God that we be safe,” the 40-year-old told AFP.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a series of measures to tackle what he called an anti-Semitism “crisis” sweeping the United States.

“It has taken a more and more violent form,” de Blasio told NPR, adding that the “forces of hate have been unleashed.”

De Blasio’s remarks came after Grafton Thomas, 37, allegedly entered Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg’s house during Saturday evening Hanukkah celebrations and stabbed several people with a machete before fleeing.

On Monday authorities charged Thomas with federal hate crime charges, in addition to five counts of attempted murder.

De Blasio said he was increasing police presence in Jewish communities of New York, as well as adding security cameras and multi-ethnic community safety patrols.

Yitzchok Schwartz, 17, said more officers on the streets made him feel safer, but he still lived in fear of other attacks.

“We are scared,” he told AFP. “We also don’t know what to say to the kids so they are not scared,” Schwartz added.

Back at Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters, a worshiper gave the thumbs up and said “God bless you” to Benjamin Garcia and three other members of Guardian Angels, a volunteer organization that patrols neighborhoods.

“We’re just making sure that everyone is safe,” says the burly 56-year-old, adding that they would make a citizen’s arrest if anybody tried to attack the synagogue.

Last year, a white supremacist shot dead 11 people at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue — the deadliest ever attack against the Jewish community in the United States.

A report in April from the Anti-Defamation League stated that the number of anti-Semitic attacks in 2018 was close to the record of 2017, with 1,879 incidents.

US President Donald Trump tweeted that Americans “must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism.”

De Blasio blamed rising anti-Semitism on divisive political rhetoric coming out of Washington and social media.

“A lot of things are coming to the surface. People feel free to do more of what they want,” says Menachem Shagalow, holding his young grandson’s hand as they enter the synagogue.