Iran bans sale of Israeli author accused of Darwinism, Zionism

TEHRAN, Iran — The Tehran publishers’ league in Iran said it has outlawed buying or selling books by the bestselling Israeli author Yuval Noah Harari.

Iran’s culture ministry banned his books from publication in May. The ministry alleges they promote the theory of evolution and fabricate history. The official IRNA news agency reported Monday on the new warning by the publishers’ league of “possible” legal prosecution for selling Harari’s books.

Hardliners in Iran have long criticized the circulation of his books, calling him a Zionist. They’re concerned about the influence of Western culture, seeing it as part of efforts aimed at the “soft toppling” of the country’s Islamic system.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Titles by Harari on the banned list include “Sapiens,” ”Homo Deus,” ”21 Lessons for the 21st Century” and “Money.”

Earlier this year, Harari approved changes in the Russian translation of his latest book that omit examples of lies told by Russian President Vladimir Putin and references to Moscow’s takeover of Crimea as an invasion and occupation.

Instead, a section of Yuval Noah Harari’s 2018 book “21 Lessons for the 21st Century” illustrates fake news spread by world leaders with examples of false or unfounded statements made by US President Donald Trump, according to Russian press reports citing readers of the new edition.

Harari admitted to Israeli media that he approved the changes to avoid “deterring certain audiences” and to avoid local authorities censoring the book.