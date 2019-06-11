Iran village stages mock bombing of Israel, White House, as top generals watch

An Iranian TV station has aired a documentary on a village in northern Iran staging a mock bombing of Israel, the White House and a US Navy ship, as top Iranian generals watch.

The segment from Ofogh TV, which was broadcast on June 1, documents an annual display in the village of Kiasar, a small community east of Tehran, according to a translation from the Middle East Media Research Institute monitoring group.

The clip opens with men building the mock missiles in a workshop, including painting a quote on the weapons from the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini reading “Israel must be erased from the annals of history.”

The villagers then drive the brightly-painted missiles through the countryside on trucks and attach them to zip lines.

A military officer identified as General Ali Fazli of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says of the display “this symbolic missile demonstrates their willpower and their faith. In fact, if there is a need one day, this place will be transformed into a real base for the defense of the religion of God.”

A crowd, including women and children, assembles on a hillside to watch the demonstration.

“Prepare to erase Israel from the annals of history. This mark of shame will quickly and permanently be erased from the annals of the world. This base of global Zionism, England, and America — we shall raze it to the ground, and we shall erase it from the annals of history,” an announcer says.

The crowd counts down, and the mock missiles are sent speeding toward their targets — a reproduction of the White House, a US Navy ship and an outcropping of Israeli flags.

The targets are incinerated in explosions and the audience cheers.

“What you symbolically showed us today, especially the launching of the missiles and all the efforts you invested, have great meaning for me, for the senior officials, and for the Iranian people. We have brought here today a very precious gift. Last night, when we informed the leader [Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei] that we would come here to participate with you dear people in this ceremony, the honorable leader entrusted me with the mission of sending his regards to your dear families,” Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh tells the audience.