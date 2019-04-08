Israel arrests brother, cousin of Palestinian teen protest icon Ahed Tamimi

RAMALLAH, West Bank — The family of Palestinian protester Ahed Tamimi said Monday that her younger brother and cousin had been arrested in an overnight raid of their central West Bank village.

Ahed’s father Bassem Tamimi told AP that soldiers broke in early Monday and arrested 15-year-old Mohammed. He said the boy had broken his arm over the weekend while running from tear gas during protests in their village of Nabi Saleh. Bassem suspected Mohammed had been detained for throwing stones at IDF soldiers. Ahed’s cousin Mu’ayyid was arrested in a separate home raid in the town.

Footage of Mohammad’s arrest posted by his mother Nariman to Facebook shows 18-year-old Ahed hugging her brother goodbye before shouting at the soldiers as they escorted him out of the home.

She later posted to Instagram a photo of Muhammad and Mu’ayyid with the caption “May god free you from prison, my dear ones.”

#Watch | Israeli occupation forces raided al-Tamimi family house in Nabi Saleh village, western Ramallah, at midnight, and kidnapped 15-year-old Bassem al-Tamimi. pic.twitter.com/rOLsVteU0v — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 8, 2019

The military said it arrested 21 Palestinians overnight for rioting and other offenses, without providing further details.

Last August, an Israeli military court sentenced Tamimi’s brother Wa’ed to 14 months behind bars for throwing stones at security forces in two clashes over the last three years.

Wa’ed Tamimi, 22, was arrested in May over an incident that took place the previous year, in March 2017, in which he and others from Nabi Saleh hurled stones at an army jeep that had gotten stuck in the town.

According to the indictment against Wa’ed, a soldier suffered a hand injury as a result of the rock throwing.

Janna Jihad’s post: Now the arrest of the wounded child Mohammed Basim al – Tamimi and Muayad Hamza al – Tamimi ???????? pic.twitter.com/0N7IkSLaQY — Janna Jihad (@JannaJihad1) April 8, 2019