Israeli-French drama ‘Synonyms’ wins top prize at Berlin film festival

Israeli-French film “Synonyms” by director Nadav Lapid took home the top prize at the Berlin film festival — the country’s first ever Golden Bear.

The absurdist, broadly autobiographical movie tells the story of an Israeli who moves to Paris to flee the fraught political situation in his own country.

Lapid said that the movie might cause a “scandal” in his home country. “But for me the film is also a big celebration… of cinema.”

The picture is centered “around the volatile performance of newcomer Tom Mercier, who delivers a raw, disconcerting and altogether unpredictable turn that recalls the work of a young Tom Hardy [this includes his ability to act without any clothes on],” the Hollywood Reporter wrote.

The last Israeli to win a prize at the festival was filmmaker Joseph Cedar, who in 2007 won the Silver Bear award for Best Director.

“Synonyms” beat out a Chinese epic on the impact of the former one-child policy for the prize.

And this year's Golden Bear for #BestFilm is awarded to 'Synonymes', directed by #NadavLapid and produced by SaïdBenSaïd and #MichelMerkt. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/66Pln7MDX6 — Berlinale (@berlinale) February 16, 2019

A jury led by French Oscar winner Juliette Binoche selected from among 16 contenders for the Golden and Silver Bear top prizes at the 69th Berlinale, Europe’s first major cinema showcase of the year.

In a year in which a record seven contenders were women, North Macedonian director Teona Strugar Mitevska’s “God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya” proved to be a crowdpleaser.

It is based on the true story of a woman who spontaneously joins a male-only religious ritual: a river dive to retrieve a wooden cross.

Cinema-goers also embraced “Ondog,” a droll take on love and women’s freedom set on the Mongolian plains by Chinese director Wang Quan’an, who picked up Berlin’s Golden Bear in 2007 for “Tuya’s Marriage.”

Turkish director Emin Alper made a splash with “A Tale of Three Sisters,” a family drama set in poverty-stricken Anatolia.

Acclaimed French director Francois Ozon presented a wrenching drama based on real-life victims of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, “By the Grace of God.”

Canadian filmmaker Denis Cote’s “Ghost Town Anthology” about a small community wracked by grief and German director Angela Schanelec’s “I Was At Home, But” on the return of a prodigal teenager both won points for audacious breaks with traditional storytelling.