Israeli hikers come under fire in West Bank; soldiers shoot suspected gunman

Israeli troops opened fire at a pair of Palestinian men suspected of shooting at a group of hikers in the northern West Bank on Monday, the military said.

One of the suspects was injured. The second fled the scene, and Israeli troops launched a manhunt to find him, according to a statement sent to residents of a nearby settlement.

No Israelis were injured in the exchange.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

According to the message sent to residents of the Mevo Dotan settlement, the shots were fired at a group of hikers near the Tel Dotan archaeological site, west of the Palestinian village of Qabatiya.

The Israel Defense Forces said the troops, who were guarding the tour group, heard gunshots, “returned fire, and arrested one of the suspects.”

The military confirmed that “a Palestinian man was injured in the exchange.”

“The soldiers are searching the area and carrying out a manhunt for a second suspect,” the IDF said.

The extent of the Palestinian’s injuries was not immediately known.