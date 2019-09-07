Israeli teen seriously injured, father lightly wounded in West Bank stabbing
Two Israelis wounded in apparent assault near Palestinian village, reportedly while visiting the dentist; investigation opened into circumstances surrounding incident
Two Israelis were wounded Saturday in a stabbing near the northern West Bank village of Azun.
A 17-year-old was seriously injured in the stabbing while a 60-year-old man was lightly hurt.
Hebrew media reports said the two victims were father and son and that authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Channel 12 news reported that the teen was stabbed multiple times in his upper body and the father received an injury to his hand.
According to Channel 13 news, the two are residents of the southern Israeli city of Ofakim and were going to the dentist when they said they were stabbed by a 15-year-old Palestinian near Azun.
They were brought by IDF medics to the Eliyahu border crossing and from there taken by the Magen David Adom ambulance service to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba for further treatment.
