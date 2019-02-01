Jewish Agency and non-profit to help at-risk youth in Puerto Rico

JTA — The Jewish Agency for Israel is teaming with a non-profit group in Puerto Rico to help at-risk children on the island.

The program with PR4PR will bring Jewish volunteers to San Juan to create and staff a center for Project TEN, an international development program of the Jewish Agency that operates volunteer centers in developing areas throughout the world.

Volunteers will be brought from Israel and world Jewry to participate in three-month rotations. The volunteers will focus on informal education and empowerment, public health and agriculture.

PR4PR was founded in 2004 by an Orthodox Jewish New Jersey philanthropist to help break the cycle of poverty, crime and dependency in Puerto Rico and empower children who come from low-income and high-risk communities on the island. It provides after school programs and summer camps for thousands of children to keep them off the streets and out of danger.