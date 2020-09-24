Join the ToI Community for Rabbi David Wolpe on Yom Kippur and Jewish resilience

Please join us this Friday, September 25, for the latest in our Behind the Headlines video series, exclusively for the ToI Community.

In a special pre-Yom Kippur conversation, Rabbi David Wolpe, one of America’s leading rabbis, will speak about how he and his Los Angeles congregation are getting through today’s tough times and this unique holiday period by employing Jewish resilience.

Consistently named the most influential rabbi in America by a number of media outlets, Wolpe is the spiritual leader of of LA’s Sinai Temple and the author of eight books, including the national bestseller “Making Loss Matter: Creating Meaning in Difficult Times.” His newest book, “David, the Divided Heart,” was a finalist for the National Jewish Book Awards.

In our Behind the Headlines series, ToI reporters and editors video interview influential individuals from a wide range of fields. All sessions are aired exclusively to the Times of Israel Community before being shared with our broader readership.

Wolpe will speak with ToI’s social media editor Sarah Tuttle-Singer.

As religious life is increasingly moving to virtual platforms, Wolpe will share some meaningful ways to still connect spiritually — even on Zoom.

