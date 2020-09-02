Jordanian man swims across border to Eilat, says he was seeking better future

Police were put on alert in the southern city of Eilat on Wednesday after a Jordanian man crossed the border by sea and arrived at a beach in the Israeli resort city, but fears of a security incident were quickly lifted.

Questioned by security forces, the suspect said he was in despair due to the economic situation in Jordan and wanted to seek a better future, Hebrew-language media reported.

The Israel Defense Forces earlier confirmed that a suspect had crossed the maritime border and had been arrested. The Israel Nature and Parks Authority said its employees had spotted the man swimming and arriving at the beach and alerted authorities.

The Israel Police said in a statement that it had boosted officers’ presence in the area due to the “suspected security incident.” The area of Almog Beach, where the incident happened, was briefly closed off and bathers were removed from the beach before all restrictions were lifted.

The Jordanian, who likely came from the nearby city of Aqaba, is a diver and crossed the border underwater, Channel 12 reported. Authorities were trying to understand how he didn’t register on the navy’s radars.

Police officers took him in for questioning, while troops and police boats were scrambled to the area.

One of the possibilities that had been checked was that other people had arrived together with the suspect.