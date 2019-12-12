Krispy Kreme owner gives 5 million euros to Holocaust survivors over Nazi links

One of the wealthiest families in Germany will donate 5 million euros to Holocaust survivors over its World War II-era ties to the Nazis, the Claims Conference announced Thursday.

The president of the group, also known as the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, said the money from the Reimann family would “make a significant difference in the lives of so many who deserve so much” and go toward food, medicine and heating for Holocaust survivors.

“These funds will enable thousands of survivors to live in dignity,” Julius Berman said in a statement.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The money will be distributed in batches over the next three years.

“We are delighted to partner with the world-respected Claims Conference to help realize our much-needed financial commitment to survivors of the Holocaust,” the chair of the Alfred Landecker Foundation, the family’s charitable organization, said in a statement.

“This also marks a significant step for the Alfred Landecker Foundation and our ambition of researching and remembering the atrocities of the Holocaust, as well as providing humanitarian assistance for survivors of the Holocaust and former forced labor in World War II,” David Kamenetzky added.

The donation comes after the Reimanns announced plans in March to give millions of euros to charity after learning about ancestors who enthusiastically supported the Nazis and used forced labor.

Germany’s Bild newspaper reported at the time that documents revealed Albert Reimann Sr. and Albert Reimann Jr. used Russian civilians and French POWs as forced laborers.

Family spokesman Peter Harf, who heads the Reimanns’ JAB Holding Company, sais recent internal research confirmed Bild’s findings.

He said the family never spoke of the Nazi era but the evidence shows the father and son, who died in 1954 and 1984, “belonged in jail.”

According to the Claims Conference statement, the precursor to JBA had used around 200 people for forced labor at one its factories by spring of 1942.

It also said Albert Reimann Sr. and Jr. “were outspoken in their anti-Semitism and ardent supporters of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime.”

JAB has controlling stakes in restaurant chain Pret a Manger, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Peet’s Coffee and other businesses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.