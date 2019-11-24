13 dead in one of the ‘worst’ days of protest in southern Iraq

Thirteen anti-government protesters were killed today by Iraqi security forces in one of the “worst” days of clashes in the country’s south, as protests swept through the oil-rich area, officials say.

Security and hospital officials, who request anonymity in line with regulations, say seven protesters were killed in the southern province of Basra, near the Umm Qasr port. Security forces used live fire and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Officials say another four protesters were killed in Nassiriya province, and one killed in both Najaf and Diwanieh provinces, respectively.

At least 342 people have died since demonstrations began October 1, when thousands of Iraqis, mostly youth, took to the streets to decry corruption and poor services.

— AP