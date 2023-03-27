Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023
17 top religious Zionist rabbis urge government not to pause overhaul bills
Senior religious Zionist rabbis issue a call for the government not to pause the judicial overhaul legislation.
In a letter, the 17 rabbis says it is “inconceivable that the minority will force its opinion with violence and the creation of anarchy in the streets.”
The signatories include Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu and prominent yeshiva heads Shlomo Aviner, Yigal Levinstein and Dov Lior, among others.
משמעותי: בכירי הרבנים של הציונות הדתית יוצאים נגד הקריאות לעצירת החקיקה @GLZRadio pic.twitter.com/hAMwsD8LPu
— יואלי ברים • yoeli brim (@yoeli_brim) March 27, 2023