Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

17 top religious Zionist rabbis urge government not to pause overhaul bills

27 March 2023, 3:27 pm Edit

Senior religious Zionist rabbis issue a call for the government not to pause the judicial overhaul legislation.

In a letter, the 17 rabbis says it is “inconceivable that the minority will force its opinion with violence and the creation of anarchy in the streets.”

The signatories include Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu and prominent yeshiva heads Shlomo Aviner, Yigal Levinstein and Dov Lior, among others.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.