17 top religious Zionist rabbis urge government not to pause overhaul bills

Senior religious Zionist rabbis issue a call for the government not to pause the judicial overhaul legislation.

In a letter, the 17 rabbis says it is “inconceivable that the minority will force its opinion with violence and the creation of anarchy in the streets.”

The signatories include Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu and prominent yeshiva heads Shlomo Aviner, Yigal Levinstein and Dov Lior, among others.