23 new virus cases recorded over past day; death toll rises to 260

The Health Ministry announces 23 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in Israel to 16,529.

It also announces two more fatalities from the virus, raising the death toll to 260.

According to the ministry’s figures, there are 4,186 active COVID-19 cases in Israel. Sixty-six people are in serious condition, 55 of whom are on respirators.

Another 53 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

So far, 12,083 Israelis have recovered from COVID-19.

The infection rate in Israel has dropped significantly in recent weeks, with the government rolling back far-reaching restrictions on movement, gatherings and economic activity put in place to contain the pandemic.