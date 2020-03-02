3,260 people have now voted at polling booths for quarantined individuals

Voting at special polling stations for individuals under self-quarantine due to fears they were exposed to the coronavirus will be extended by two hours due to crowding and delays at the 16 locations throughout the country, the Central Elections Committee says.

The specially set up booths will now remain open until 7 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. as originally planned.

Voting has been slow-going at the stations due to the lengthy safety procedures in place at the sites to ensure the ballots cast by the voters are sterile.

The CEC is also setting up two additional voting stations for this population, one in Tel Aviv and another in Kfar Saba.

— with Sue Surkes