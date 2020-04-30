The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Germany raiding Hezbollah premises across country
The German government confirms it is banning all activities of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement in Germany, branding it a Shiite terrorist organization.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer “has today banned the operation” of the terror group in Germany, his spokesman tweets on the ministry’s Twitter account, adding that raids are taking place in several places across the country.
“Even in times of crisis the rule of law is upheld,” the spokesman writes.
— with AFP
500-meter limitation on sports lifted; more restrictions likely to be eased
As of 8 a.m., Israelis exercising outdoors are no longer barred from going more than 500 meters from their homes, and sports can be done freely, in accordance with a cabinet decision made earlier this week.
The restriction preventing citizens from going more than 100 meters from their homes except for essential activities is still in effect, however. It will likely be removed early next week, as police have said they cannot enforce it since many other restrictions have been eased.
Swimming in the sea and going to beaches is still prohibited, although that will be reexamined today.
The Ynet website reports that also to be discussed is reopening of movie theaters — with distance kept between viewers– and some hotels and guesthouses in a limited format.
Germany outlaws Hezbollah; Israel praises move
Germany issues a federal decree outlawing the Hezbollah terror group in its entirety, including its political wing, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announces.
The order bans Germans from dealing with the Lebanese movement’s members or using its symbols.
Berlin has previously promised to take the step.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomes the move as a “very important step and a significant moral move in the global war against terrorism.”
Katz says he is “confident” that many other Middle East governments are happy for the move, and urges similar steps by more European governments and the European Union.
